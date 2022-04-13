PRESS RELEASE: SOCIOS.com and Miami Dolphins Announce New Multi-Platform Marketing Partnership and Reward Fan With Ultimate Training Camp Experience 

Apr 13, 2022 at 02:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. - Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, today announced a multi-platform marketing partnership with the Miami Dolphins. To celebrate the announcement, Socios.com and the Dolphins issued their first reward to a fan via an ultimate training camp experience.

"The Miami Dolphins are a storied franchise in one of the world's most desirable markets with a generational fanbase," said Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus. "We are excited to reward Dolphins fans in South Florida and beyond with unique experiences to deepen their connection to the organization."

The lucky fan to receive the first reward will spend a day at Dolphins training camp, with special amenities and access to a team practice. Click here for footage of the first Dolphins fan to receive a Socios.com reward.

"We are excited to partner with Socios.com, a global brand that has distinctly innovated the fan experience," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. "This collaboration will create unparalleled opportunities for our passionate fans to engage with our team in meaningful ways."

Through the partnership, Socios.com will sponsor interactive fan polls, as well as receive entitlement to Dolphins digital content related to the draft and team roster moves. Socios.com will also have a collection of hospitality assets for fans, including tickets and field passes. Additional benefits for the company are a sponsored away game and in-stadium signage on LED ribbon boards.

Socios.com has partnered with franchises in four of the major North American professional sports leagues and will debut its mobile app specifically designed for users in the United States later this year. In advance of the U.S.-based app, Socios.com has launched social media pages dedicated to keeping American consumers updated with news and rewards opportunities on Instagram (@SociosUSA) and Twitter (@SociosUSA).

Globally, Socios.com boasts more than 130 partners in 26 countries. Visit Socios.com for more details.

