PRESS RELEASE: Sokin signs Miami Dolphins as its first NFL partner

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA – 15 OCTOBER 2021 – Sokin, a global payments provider, is delighted to announce a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins. The three-year deal is Sokin's first substantial sponsorship agreement in North America and its first with an NFL team.

During the season, Sokin will invest in activations that inspire fans to achieve their MoneyGoals - whether its saving for new merchandise or supporting local community projects - through the benefits of Sokin's global payments and international transfers.

"Not only does this partnership symbolize Sokin's intent to revolutionize the global remittance landscape, but it also furthers our portfolio of working with forward-thinking organizations who understand the importance of using tech innovation to help improve the lives of those around us," added Vroon Modgill, CEO of Sokin. "The US' diverse migrant culture is a very important market for Sokin, and we wanted to create a payments solution which genuinely supports this demographic, and their payments needs. As a result, we've ensured our Global Currency Account has a tremendous footprint on an unprecedented scale compared to other providers in the market. This means we can truly help those people looking to for a better way to manage their money.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Miami Dolphins as we continue to grow throughout the Americas to help millions of sporting fans and followers around the world have greater access to global payments saving them time and money."

"The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium are global brands, and we are excited to join forces with Sokin, a progressive and dynamic organization on their first NFL partnership," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. "Miami's culture, demographics and innovative ethos fits perfectly into Sokin's comprehensive strategy to helps fans and companies achieve their financial objectives."

Over recent months, Sokin has been confirmed as the Official FX Global Payments Provider for well-known football clubs Arsenal, Everton, Fulham FC and AS Monaco.

Sokin launched its Global Currency Account in August 2021 to give consumers and businesses access to a fairer and more transparent payments system by removing barriers that have historically hindered access and financial inclusion.