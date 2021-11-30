PRESS RELEASE: There Is No Off Season - UNKNWN Teams Up with Miami Dolphins for Latest Drop

MIAMI – Miami-based lifestyle brand and concept store UNKNWN is set to launch its latest collection, a collaboration with the Miami Dolphins. UNKNWN's collaborative collection was inspired by the created tagline "There Is No Off Season" which recognizes the Miami Dolphins and the work ethic of their players and organization all year round with a matching apparel collection designed for all year in Miami. This marks UNKNWN's first partnership with a national professional football team.
The limited edition collection is inspired by athlete "off the field" style and consists of co- branded graphic t-shirts, jackets, pants and shorts styled in the Dolphins' iconic aqua, orange and pure white team colors. Sweatsuits feature UNKNWN pull tabs and metal zippers, embroidered logos, metal tipped drawstrings, paneled construction, and pleated pant details. T-shirts are 100% cotton, button down shirts are 100% viscose, sweatsuit components and shorts are 100% polyester. Shorts also feature mesh lining.
Mirroring the concept of a helmet-to-toe professional uniform, the coordinating collection can be styled together as full looks or worn with other lifestyle pieces from the line.
Believing that uniforms play an essential role in the strength of each player and their unity as a team, UNKNWN created its Miami Dolphins collection to allow fans to experience the same mentality and approach to wearing this collaboration.
The UNKNWN design team sought to offer a refined, higher-level approach to fan apparel through original cut and sewn silhouettes and retro style graphic t-shirts. The quality of the design and detailed construction pays tribute to the high level of dedication athletes bring to the field.
"It was an incredible honor to reimagine fan gear for this storied franchise. We went deep exploring the heritage of the Miami Dolphins to envision a new and elevated way for Dolphins fans and the South Florida community to support the team not only on game days but any time, anywhere." - Jaron Kanfer, UNKNWN Co-Founder
UNKNWN's Miami Dolphins Collection will be available starting December 3rd, 2021 at UNKNWN.com and in stores at UNKNWN in Wynwood and The Miami Dolphins team store at Hard Rock Stadium.
Prices: $50 - $145
Sizes: S - XXL
About UNKNWN
UNKNWN is an apparel brand, concept retail store, and community venue in Miami, FL. The UNKNWN apparel label offers American and performance designs with specialized fabrics and custom product construction within all of its collections. The retail and brand concept store connects brands to consumers through communal experiences, workout classes, curated products, and exclusive collaborations.
About the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.