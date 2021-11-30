PRESS RELEASE: There Is No Off Season - UNKNWN Teams Up with Miami Dolphins for Latest Drop

MIAMI – Miami-based lifestyle brand and concept store UNKNWN is set to launch its latest collection, a collaboration with the Miami Dolphins. UNKNWN's collaborative collection was inspired by the created tagline "There Is No Off Season" which recognizes the Miami Dolphins and the work ethic of their players and organization all year round with a matching apparel collection designed for all year in Miami. This marks UNKNWN's first partnership with a national professional football team.

The limited edition collection is inspired by athlete "off the field" style and consists of co- branded graphic t-shirts, jackets, pants and shorts styled in the Dolphins' iconic aqua, orange and pure white team colors. Sweatsuits feature UNKNWN pull tabs and metal zippers, embroidered logos, metal tipped drawstrings, paneled construction, and pleated pant details. T-shirts are 100% cotton, button down shirts are 100% viscose, sweatsuit components and shorts are 100% polyester. Shorts also feature mesh lining.

Mirroring the concept of a helmet-to-toe professional uniform, the coordinating collection can be styled together as full looks or worn with other lifestyle pieces from the line.