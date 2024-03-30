Miami Dolphins Sign Raheem Mostert to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed running back Raheem Mostert to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Mostert broke team records for total touchdowns (21) and rushing touchdowns (18) in 2023 on his way to his first career 1,000-yard season. He finished the year with 1,012 rushing yards on 209 carries (4.8 avg.) and 25 receptions for 175 yards (7.0 avg.). Mostert's 18 rushing touchdowns made him the first Dolphins player to be the solo league leader in rushing touchdowns since 1972 (Mercury Morris). He joined the team in 2022 as an unrestricted free agent.