Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Raheem Mostert to Contract Extension

Mar 30, 2024 at 08:55 AM

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed running back Raheem Mostert to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Mostert broke team records for total touchdowns (21) and rushing touchdowns (18) in 2023 on his way to his first career 1,000-yard season. He finished the year with 1,012 rushing yards on 209 carries (4.8 avg.) and 25 receptions for 175 yards (7.0 avg.). Mostert's 18 rushing touchdowns made him the first Dolphins player to be the solo league leader in rushing touchdowns since 1972 (Mercury Morris). He joined the team in 2022 as an unrestricted free agent.

Mostert originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 2, 2015 following a collegiate career at Purdue. He's played in 90 career games with 38 starts, totaling 674 carries for 3,513 yards (5.2 avg.) and 32 touchdowns, along with 92 receptions for 738 yards (8.0 avg.) and eight touchdowns. Mostert has also played in four playoff games – three for San Francisco (2019) and one for Miami (2023) – with one start.

