Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate LB Eguavoen, Waive CB Bonds

Aug 20, 2021 at 03:16 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.– The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived cornerback Terrell Bonds.

Eguavoen was signed by the Dolphins on Jan. 7, 2019. In two seasons with Miami, he's played in all 32 games with seven starts and tallied 45 tackles (24 solo), 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Eguavoen also has six special teams stops. Prior to Miami, he spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.

Bonds joined the Dolphins on Jan. 26, 2021 after spending three seasons with Baltimore (2019-21). He played in four games with one start for the Ravens in 2020. He also had multiple stints on Baltimore's practice squad. Bonds originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Ravens on May 6, 2019.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate LB Roberts and WR Williams, Sign LB Harvey Clemons

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams off the active/physically unable to perform list and signed linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place One on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Announce Trade, Waive 5, Place 1 on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired T Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The team also waived/injured CB Jaytlin Askew, waived T Jonathan Hubbard, DT Jerome Johnson, G Tyler Marz, T Timon Parris, and placed WR Allen Hurns on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign WR Khalil McClain, Waive TE Carson Meier

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Khalil McClain and waived tight end Carson Meier.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Pollo Tropical® is Now "The Official Pollo of the Miami Dolphins", Announcing a Partnership That Caters to Their Hometown Fans

Pollo Tropical® and the Miami Dolphins have teamed up on a three-year agreement that includes in-game, in-market and community service events starting with the upcoming season.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Lexus Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Miami Dolphins and Lexus announced a multi-year naming rights partnership today, connecting two brands at the forefront of luxury and entertainment.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate TE Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight end Mike Gesicki off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive LS Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have waived long snapper Rex Sunahara.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins Impacts More Than 15,000 High School Football Student Athletes Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins program announced its impact on youth football engaging with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida over the last five years.  
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign LS Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - August 5, 2021

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
Advertising