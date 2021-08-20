Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate LB Eguavoen, Waive CB Bonds

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.– The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived cornerback Terrell Bonds.

Eguavoen was signed by the Dolphins on Jan. 7, 2019. In two seasons with Miami, he's played in all 32 games with seven starts and tallied 45 tackles (24 solo), 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Eguavoen also has six special teams stops. Prior to Miami, he spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.