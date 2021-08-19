Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate LB Roberts and WR Williams, Sign LB Harvey Clemons

Aug 19, 2021 at 10:35 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams off the active/physically unable to perform list and signed linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons.

Roberts joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. He played in 13 games with 11 starts for Miami last season, totaling 61 tackles (33 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. During his career, Roberts has played in 73 games with 44 starts and appeared in 10 playoff games, winning two Super Bowls (LI and LIII). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by New England in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Williams originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 9, 2019. He has played in 16 games with 14 starts for the Dolphins, totaling 50 receptions for 716 yards (14.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns. In 2020, Williams had 18 receptions for 288 yards (16.0 avg.) and four touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury.

Harvey Clemons has played in 35 games for Washington over three seasons (2017-19). He's totaled 29 tackles (21 solo), 1.5 sacks and four passes defensed. He's also added 12 special teams tackles (eight solo). Harvey-Clemons originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (230th overall) by Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Josh Harvey Clemons LB 6-4 245 2/20/94 4 Louisville '17 Valdosta, Ga. FA, '21

