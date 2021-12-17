Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate RB Ahmed and RB Gaskin off Reserve/COVID-19 List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated running backs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Ahmed is in his second season with the Dolphins (2020-21) and has played in 18 career games with four starts. He has totaled 129 career carries for 468 yards (3.6 avg.) and three touchdowns and added 23 receptions for 178 yards (7.7 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020 and was awarded off waivers to Miami on Aug. 26, 2020.
Gaskin has played in 13 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins in 2021, totaling a career-high 154 carries for 526 yards (3.4 avg.) and three touchdowns in addition to 45 receptions for 217 yards (4.8 avg.) and four touchdowns. During his three years with the Dolphins (2019-21), Gaskin has played in 30 games with 17 starts and totaled 1,243 rushing yards. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (234th overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft.