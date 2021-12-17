Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate RB Ahmed and RB Gaskin off Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 17, 2021 at 11:16 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated running backs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Ahmed is in his second season with the Dolphins (2020-21) and has played in 18 career games with four starts. He has totaled 129 career carries for 468 yards (3.6 avg.) and three touchdowns and added 23 receptions for 178 yards (7.7 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020 and was awarded off waivers to Miami on Aug. 26, 2020.

Gaskin has played in 13 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins in 2021, totaling a career-high 154 carries for 526 yards (3.4 avg.) and three touchdowns in addition to 45 receptions for 217 yards (4.8 avg.) and four touchdowns. During his three years with the Dolphins (2019-21), Gaskin has played in 30 games with 17 starts and totaled 1,243 rushing yards. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (234th overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 16

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami also placed running back Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and signed running back Jordan Scarlett to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Awarded LB Munson off Waivers

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Calvin Munson off waivers from New England.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate S Redwine as COVID-19 Replacement, Sign CB Arnette to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Miami also signed cornerback Damon Arnette to the practice squad.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Granted Access to International Home Marketing Areas in Brazil, United Kingdom and Spain

Following ratification by the International Committee today, the NFL announced that the Miami Dolphins have been granted access to three International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) across Brazil, United Kingdom and Spain. This ground-breaking, new initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive C Reiter

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived center Austin Reiter.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 13

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed safety Jevon Holland and running back Phillip Lindsay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Miami also signed wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and running back Dexter Williams to the practice squad and released wide receiver Travis Fulgham from the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place RB Ahmed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed running back Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place RB Gaskin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed running back Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place RB Laird on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed running back Patrick Laird on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign C Tom to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed center Cameron Tom to the practice squad.
news

Jerome Baker named Miami Dolphins' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Miami Dolphins today announced linebacker Jerome Baker as its nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE.
