Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate S Holland and OL Mancz, Elevate WR Lewis

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated safety Jevon Holland off the reserve/COVID-19 list and offensive lineman Greg Mancz off injured reserve. The team also elevated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Holland has played in 13 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 50 tackles (34 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, nine passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. His 50 tackles are tied for eighth among NFL rookies, his two interceptions are tied for second and his nine passes defensed are ranked third. Holland originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (36th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mancz was acquired by Miami in a trade with Baltimore on Aug. 28, 2021. He's played in five games with four starts for the Dolphins this season, all coming at center, prior to being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 10, 2021. During his career, Mancz has played in 63 games with 32 starts. He's also appeared in five postseason games with two starts. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015.