Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki has played in 47 games with 21 starts over three seasons (2018-20) with the Dolphins. He has 126 career receptions for 1,475 yards (11.7 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. Gesicki's 703 receiving yards in 2020 were second-most by a tight end in Dolphins history and ranked fourth among NFL tight ends that season. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (42nd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft.