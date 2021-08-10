Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate TE Mike Gesicki

Aug 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight end Mike Gesicki off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gesicki has played in 47 games with 21 starts over three seasons (2018-20) with the Dolphins. He has 126 career receptions for 1,475 yards (11.7 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. Gesicki's 703 receiving yards in 2020 were second-most by a tight end in Dolphins history and ranked fourth among NFL tight ends that season. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (42nd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive LS Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have waived long snapper Rex Sunahara.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins Impacts More Than 15,000 High School Football Student Athletes Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins program announced its impact on youth football engaging with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida over the last five years.  
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign LS Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - August 5, 2021

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
news

Miami Dolphins Foundation Provides Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins Foundation announced six South Florida high school students as the 2021 scholarship recipients for the fourth annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign TE Holmes

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Gabe Holmes.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release OL Fluker

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman D.J. Fluker off injured reserve with an injury settlement.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Cannella and TE Jackson, Activate WR Parker, Place WR Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. The team also activated wide receiver DeVante Parker off the active/physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place Three on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed tight ends Cethan Carter, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate T Larnel Coleman and Waive G Ross Reynolds

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tackle Larnel Coleman off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived guard Ross Reynolds.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign G Reynolds and Place OL Fluker on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Ross Reynolds and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on injured reserve.
Advertising