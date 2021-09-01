Roster Moves: Dolphins Are Awarded DB Campbell and Waive CB Jamal Perry

Sep 01, 2021 at 02:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the N.Y. Jets and waived cornerback Jamal Perry.

Campbell made his NFL debut with the Jets in 2020, playing in three games. He played for the DC Defenders of the XFL in the spring of 2020 and the Birmingham Iron of the AAF in the spring of 2019. Campbell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2018. 

Perry has played in 27 games with seven starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2019-20). He's totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed. Perry also has 11 special teams stops (seven solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Elijah Campbell DB 5-11 190 8/24/95 2 Northern Iowa '18 St. Paul, Minn. Wai., '21 (NYJ)

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Announce Roster Moves - August 31

The Miami Dolphins today placed one player on injured reserve, released six players, and waived twenty-one players.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Trade for OL Mancz and Place LB Biegel on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz from Baltimore in exchange for a swap of undisclosed draft picks. The team also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. 
news

PRESS RELEASE: AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Inks First Sports Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement with Miami Dolphins

National Mortgage Lender Expands Its National Footprint Through Distinguished Branding at all Hard Rock Stadium Events.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release Two, Waive One, and Place One on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and wide receiver Isaiah Ford, waived/injured wide receiver Robert Foster and placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place LB Johnson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed linebacker Kylan Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate LB Eguavoen, Waive CB Bonds

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived cornerback Terrell Bonds.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate LB Roberts and WR Williams, Sign LB Harvey Clemons

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams off the active/physically unable to perform list and signed linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place One on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Announce Trade, Waive 5, Place 1 on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired T Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The team also waived/injured CB Jaytlin Askew, waived T Jonathan Hubbard, DT Jerome Johnson, G Tyler Marz, T Timon Parris, and placed WR Allen Hurns on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign WR Khalil McClain, Waive TE Carson Meier

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Khalil McClain and waived tight end Carson Meier.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Pollo Tropical® is Now "The Official Pollo of the Miami Dolphins", Announcing a Partnership That Caters to Their Hometown Fans

Pollo Tropical® and the Miami Dolphins have teamed up on a three-year agreement that includes in-game, in-market and community service events starting with the upcoming season.
Advertising