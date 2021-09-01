Roster Moves: Dolphins Are Awarded DB Campbell and Waive CB Jamal Perry

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the N.Y. Jets and waived cornerback Jamal Perry.

Campbell made his NFL debut with the Jets in 2020, playing in three games. He played for the DC Defenders of the XFL in the spring of 2020 and the Birmingham Iron of the AAF in the spring of 2019. Campbell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2018.