Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate CB Jamal Perry

Sep 18, 2021 at 04:17 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated cornerback Jamal Perry to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Perry joined the Dolphins on Feb. 15, 2019 and has played in 28 games with seven starts for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2019-21). He's totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed. Perry also has 14 special teams stops (10 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jamal Perry CB 5-10 182 10/23/94 3 Iowa State '17 Houston, Texas FA, '19

