Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate CB Jamal Perry

Perry joined the Dolphins on Feb. 15, 2019 and has played in 28 games with seven starts for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2019-21). He's totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed. Perry also has 14 special teams stops (10 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017.