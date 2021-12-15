Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate S Redwine as COVID-19 Replacement, Sign CB Arnette to Practice Squad

Redwine has played in two games for the Dolphins this season, recording one solo tackle. He spent the first part of the 2021 season with the N.Y. Jets, also appearing in two games. Redwine played in 27 games with eight starts in two seasons (2019-20) with Cleveland, totaling 57 tackles (39 solo), half a sack, one interception and three passes defensed with the Browns. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by Cleveland in the 2019 NFL Draft. A Miami native, Redwine attended Killian High School and the University of Miami.