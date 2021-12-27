Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate T Johnson, T Pankey, and RB Scarlett as COVID-19 Replacements

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Roderick Johnson, tackle Adam Pankey and running back Jordan Scarlettto the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for tonight's game.

Johnson joined the Dolphins practice squad on Sept. 20, 2021. He played three seasons (2018-20) with Houston, appearing in 29 games with six starts. He also played in two playoff games. Johnson originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (160th overall) by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Florida State.

Pankey was awarded to Miami off waivers from Green Bay on Dec. 10, 2019 and has spent time on Miami's active roster and practice squad in the past three seasons (2019-21). He's appeared in six games with one start for the Dolphins. During his NFL career, Pankey has played in eight contests with one start. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on May 5, 2017.