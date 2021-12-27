Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate T Johnson, T Pankey, and RB Scarlett as COVID-19 Replacements

Dec 27, 2021 at 03:56 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Roderick Johnson, tackle Adam Pankey and running back Jordan Scarlettto the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for tonight's game.

Johnson joined the Dolphins practice squad on Sept. 20, 2021. He played three seasons (2018-20) with Houston, appearing in 29 games with six starts. He also played in two playoff games. Johnson originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (160th overall) by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Florida State.

Pankey was awarded to Miami off waivers from Green Bay on Dec. 10, 2019 and has spent time on Miami's active roster and practice squad in the past three seasons (2019-21). He's appeared in six games with one start for the Dolphins. During his NFL career, Pankey has played in eight contests with one start. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on May 5, 2017.

Scarlett re-joined the Dolphins as a practice squad signing on Dec. 16, 2021. He also spent the offseason program and training camp with Miami. Scarlett appeared in nine games with Carolina in 2019, totaling four carries for nine yards (2.3 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (154th overall) by Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft. A Fort Lauderdale native, Scarlett attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School and the University of Florida.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Roderick Johnson T 6-6 306 11/28/95 5 Florida State '17 Florissant, Mo. FA, '21
Adam Pankey T 6-5 313 2/2/94 4 West Virginia '17 Hamilton, Ohio Wai., '19 (GB)
Jordan Scarlett RB 5-11 200 2/9/96 2 Florida '19 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FA, '21

