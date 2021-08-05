Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - August 5, 2021

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson.

Carter joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2021. He's played in 46 career games with five starts in four seasons (2017-20) with Cincinnati. Carter has totaled seven career receptions for 66 yards (9.4 avg.) and one touchdown. He also has 26 career special teams stops (17 solo). Carter originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 5, 2017.

Shaheen joined the Dolphins in a trade from Chicago on July 26, 2020. He played in all 16 games with five starts for Miami in 2020, totaling 12 receptions for 150 yards (12.5 avg.) and three touchdowns. Shaheen has played in 43 NFL games with 18 starts, totaling 38 receptions for 399 yards (10.5 avg.) and seven touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (45th overall) by Chicago in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Williams has played in 16 games with 14 starts over two seasons (2019-20) with the Dolphins. He's totaled 50 career receptions for 716 yards (14.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns. Williams played in eight games with seven starts for the Dolphins in 2020, recording 18 catches for 288 yards (16.0 avg.) and four touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 9, 2019.

Holmes joined the Dolphins on Aug. 3, 2021 and has played in 10 NFL games with four starts, all for Arizona during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He's also spent time with Indianapolis (2019), Baltimore (2017), Seattle (2017) and Oakland (2015-17). Holmes originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Oakland on May 8, 2015. A native of Miramar, Florida, Holmes prepped at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Cannella signed with the Dolphins on Aug. 2, 2021 and was a three-year letterman (2017-19) at Auburn, where he caught 25 career passes for 330 yards (12.8 avg.) and five touchdowns. As a senior in 2019, Cannella had 10 receptions for 188 yards (18.8 avg.) and two scores. He transferred to Auburn from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College following the 2016 season.