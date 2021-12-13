Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 13

Dec 13, 2021 at 04:31 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed safety Jevon Holland and running back Phillip Lindsay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Miami also signed wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and running back Dexter Williams to the practice squad and released wide receiver Travis Fulgham from the practice squad.

Holland has played in 13 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 50 tackles (34 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, nine passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. His 50 tackles are tied for eighth among NFL rookies, his two interceptions are tied for second and his nine passes defensed are ranked third. Holland originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (36th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lindsay joined the Dolphins off waivers from Houston on Nov. 24, 2021. He played in one game for Miami, totaling 12 carries for 42 yards (3.5 avg.). During Lindsay's four-year NFL career, he's played in 53 games with 33 starts and recorded 596 carries for 2,722 yards (4.6 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl selection following his rookie season in 2018. Lindsay originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Denver on May 1, 2018.

Johnson has played in 92 career games with 17 starts. He appeared in one contest with Miami earlier this season as a practice squad elevation. In his seven NFL seasons (2015-21), Johnson has totaled 463 carries for 1,949 yards (4.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He also has 307 receptions for 2,829 yards (9.2 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. Johnson originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (77th overall) by Houston in the 2015 NFL Draft. A Miami native, he attended Miami Norland High School and the University of Miami.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Tommylee Lewis WR 5-7 168 10/24/92 5 Northern Illinois '16 Riviera Beach, Fla. FA, '21
Dexter Williams RB 5-11 210 1/6/97 3 Notre Dame '19 Orlando, Fla. FA, '21

