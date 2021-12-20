Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Duke Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. The team activated running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami also placed cornerback Justin Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived safety Will Parks.

Johnson has played in two games with one start for Miami this season, totaling 26 carries for 125 yards (4.8 avg.) and two touchdowns, including a career-high 107 rushing yards and two scores in the Week 15 win vs. the N.Y. Jets. Johnson also spent four seasons (2015-18) in Cleveland and two (2019-20) in Houston. He's appeared in 93 career games with 18 starts, totaling 485 carries for 2,056 yards (4.2 avg.) and 10 touchdowns on the ground and 308 receptions for 2,849 yards (9.3 avg.) and 12 touchdowns in the air. A Miami native, Johnson attended Norland High School and the University of Miami. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (77th overall) by Cleveland in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Redwine has played in three games for the Dolphins this season, recording one solo tackle. He also appeared in two contests for the N.Y. Jets earlier this season and played two seasons (2019-20) with Cleveland. During his career, Redwine has appeared in 32 games with eight starts, totaling 61 tackles (42 solo), 0.5 sacks, one interception and three passes defensed. A Miami native, Redwine attended Killian High School and the University of Miami. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by Cleveland in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lindsay was awarded to Miami off waivers on Nov. 24, 2021 and played in one game, totaling 12 carries for 42 yards (3.5 avg.). He has played four NFL seasons with three different teams – Denver (2018-20), Houston (2021) and Miami (2021). Lindsay has played in 53 career games with 33 starts, totaling 596 carries for 2,722 yards (4.6 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl selection following his rookie season in 2018 and is a two-time 1,000-yard rusher. Lindsay originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Denver on May 1, 2018.

Waddle has started 13 games for the Dolphins this season, totaling 86 receptions for 849 yards (9.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. His 86 receptions are the most by a rookie in team history and he's just 35 yards shy of the team's rookie receiving record. His 86 receptions also lead all NFL rookies this season. Waddle originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (sixth overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coleman has played in 14 games with four starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 27 tackles (20 solo), two interceptions and three passes defensed. He's played seven NFL seasons for four different teams – New England (2015-16), Seattle (2017-18), Detroit (2019-20) and Miami (2021). Coleman has totaled 216 career tackles (171 solo), two sacks, six interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota on May 6, 2015.