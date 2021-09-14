Roster Moves: Dolphins Place Davis on Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on injured reserve.
Davis played in all 16 games with 12 starts last year, totaling 40 tackles (19 solo). His 40 tackles were second among NFL rookie defensive linemen that season behind only Washington's Chase Young, who was the second overall pick of the draft. His efforts earned him PFWA All-Rookie team honors. Davis started the season opener on Sunday at New England prior to leaving with an injury.