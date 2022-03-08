Roster Moves: Dolphins place franchise tag on Gesicki

Mar 08, 2022 at 11:00 AM
_CG19331 (1)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki.

Gesicki has played in 64 games with 30 starts for the Dolphins after joining the team as a second-round pick (42nd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's totaled 199 career receptions for 2,255 yards (11.3 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. His 2,255 receiving yards and 199 receptions rank third in Dolphins history among tight ends. In 2021, Gesicki tied the franchise's single-season tight end receptions record with 73. His 780 receiving yards last year were 11 yards shy of the team's tight end record.

Mike Gesicki 2021 Headshot

Mike Gesicki

#88 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 247 lbs
  • College: Penn State

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Host Record-Breaking Participation at Twelfth Annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer Raising Funds in Support of Cancer Research

DCC 12 Contributions Continue to Fulfill $75 Million Commitment Towards Life-Saving Cancer Research at Sylvester
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign QB Chris Streveler 

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Chris Streveler.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign DE Daeshon Hall and FB John Lovett 

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Daeshon Hall and fullback John Lovett.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins announce 2022 coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins today announced Head Coach Mike McDaniel's coaching staff for the 2022 season.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR River Cracraft

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver River Cracraft.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins name McDaniel head coach

The Miami Dolphins today announced Mike McDaniel has been named the 14th head coach in franchise history.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Partners with the V Foundation to Announce a $5M Commitment in Support of Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

V Foundation's 5-year partnership will support the DCC's $75M commitment to Sylvester
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR DeVonte Dedmon to futures contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon to a reserve/futures contract.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign DB D'Angelo Ross to futures contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive back D'Angelo Ross to a reserve/futures contract.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign RB Doaks and DB Wilson to Reserve/Futures Contracts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Gerrid Doaks and defensive back Quincy Wilson to reserve/futures contracts.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application for Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins announced open application and enrollment for the fifth annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program. The program's mission is to provide the youth of Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Guidelines for the scholarship and grant are below:
Advertising