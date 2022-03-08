Roster Moves: Dolphins place franchise tag on Gesicki

Gesicki has played in 64 games with 30 starts for the Dolphins after joining the team as a second-round pick (42nd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's totaled 199 career receptions for 2,255 yards (11.3 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. His 2,255 receiving yards and 199 receptions rank third in Dolphins history among tight ends. In 2021, Gesicki tied the franchise's single-season tight end receptions record with 73. His 780 receiving yards last year were 11 yards shy of the team's tight end record.