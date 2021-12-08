Roster Moves: Dolphins Place RB Laird on Injured Reserve

Laird played in five games for the Dolphins this season after he was signed to the active roster on Oct. 30. He spent the first part of the season on Miami's practice squad. Laird has played in 36 career games with four starts in three seasons (2019-21) with the Dolphins. He's totaled 76 carries for 244 yards (3.2 avg.) and one touchdown and 36 receptions for 289 yards (8.0 avg.). Laird originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019.