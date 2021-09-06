Roster Moves: Dolphins Place Two on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate One

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also elevated cornerback Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement.

Jackson started 12 games for the Dolphins as a rookie in 2020 after he was selected by the team in the first round (18th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a two-year starter (2018-19) at the University of Southern California, where he earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2019.

Shaheen was acquired by Miami in a trade with Chicago on July 26, 2020. He played in all 16 games with five starts for Miami last year, totaling 12 receptions for 150 yards (12.5 avg.) and three touchdowns. Shaheen originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (45th overall) by the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft.