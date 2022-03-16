Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Eguavoen

Mar 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Sam Eguavoen.

Eguavoen originally entered the NFL when he signed with the Dolphins on Jan. 7, 2019 after spending three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League. In his three seasons with Miami (2019-21), Eguavoen has played in all 49 games, making seven starts. He's totaled 57 career tackles (29 solo), four sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He's also tallied 10 career special teams stops (seven solo) and recovered a fumble for a touchdown on Jan. 9, 2022 vs. New England. Eguavoen played collegiately at Texas Tech.

Sam Eguavoen 2021 Headshot

Sam Eguavoen

#49 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 236 lbs
  • College: Texas Tech

