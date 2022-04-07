Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign Jenkins

Apr 07, 2022 at 10:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed defensive tackle John Jenkins.

Jenkins joined the Dolphins for a second time as an unrestricted free agent from Chicago on April 2, 2021. He also played for Miami in 2019. During his career, Jenkins has appeared in 100 games with 30 starts, totaling 192 tackles (104 solo), 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He's also appeared in four playoff games. The 2022 campaign will be Jenkins' 10th NFL season. He's also spent time with New Orleans (2013-16), Seattle (2016), Chicago (2017, 2020) and the N.Y. Giants (2018). Jenkins originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (82nd overall) by New Orleans out of Georgia in the 2013 NFL Draft.

