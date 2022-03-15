Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Riley

Mar 15, 2022 at 07:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Duke Riley.

Riley joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Philadelphia on March 22, 2021. He played in 16 games with three starts for the Dolphins last year, totaling 21 tackles (13 solo) and five special teams stops (three solo). He also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown in the Week 12 win vs. Carolina. Riley spent time with Atlanta (2017-19) and Philadelphia (2019-20). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (75th overall) by Atlanta out of LSU in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Duke Riley 2021 Headshot

Duke Riley

#45 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: LSU

