Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Roberts

Mar 18, 2022 at 01:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Roberts joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 21, 2020. During his two seasons with the Dolphins (2019-20), he has played in 30 games with 26 starts, totaling 144 tackles (75 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has served as a team captain in each of his two seasons with the Dolphins (2020-21), was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner in 2021 and the Nat Moore Community Service Award winner in 2020. Roberts spent the first four seasons (2016-19) of his career in New England, where he won Super Bowls LI and LIII. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by New England out of Houston in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Elandon Roberts 2021 Headshot

Elandon Roberts

#52 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 238 lbs
  • College: Houston

