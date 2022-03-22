Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Scarlett

Scarlett joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Houston on March 22, 2021. He appeared in 13 games and made four starts for Miami last year, totaling 16 tackles (six solo), one pass defensed and three special teams tackles. Scarlett played the first five seasons (2016-20) of his career in Houston and has appeared in 69 career games with 26 starts. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent from Stanford when he signed with Houston on May 6, 2016.