Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign S Redwine

Mar 21, 2022 at 04:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed safety Sheldrick Redwine.

Redwine joined the Dolphins on Oct. 26, 2021 and spent time on Miami's active roster and practice squad last year, appearing in four games. He's also made appearances for Cleveland (2019-20) and the N.Y. Jets (2021), playing in 33 career games with eight starts and totaling 61 tackles (42 solo), 0.5 sack, one interception and three passes defensed. Redwine has 16 career special teams tackles (10 solo). A Miami native, he played at Killian High School and the University of Miami before entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by Cleveland in the 2019 NFL Draft.

