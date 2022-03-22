Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign TE Smythe

Smythe has played in 63 games with 41 starts for the Dolphins since joining the team as a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) from Notre Dame in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's totaled 73 career receptions for 680 yards (9.3 avg.) and two touchdowns. Smythe played in all 17 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins in 2021, recording 34 catches for 357 yards (10.5 avg.). He caught at least one pass in eight of the final nine games of the season.