Roster Moves: Dolphins Release G/T Jesse Davis and WR Allen Hurns

Mar 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns (failed physical).

Davis has played in 80 NFL games with 72 starts, all for the Dolphins. He joined Miami's practice squad on Nov. 22, 2016 and spent five seasons with the team, playing all 920 offensive snaps in 2018. Davis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent out of Idaho with Seattle on May 2, 2015.

Hurns has played in 82 career games with 56 starts, totaling 241 career receptions for 3,380 yards (14.0 avg.) and 25 touchdowns. He joined the Dolphins on July 26, 2019 and played in 14 games with seven starts for Miami that season before opting out of the 2020 campaign and missing the 2021 season due to injury. Hurns originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 13, 2014. He's a Miami native and attended Carol City High School and the University of Miami.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins acquire Hill from Kansas City

 The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City in exchange for a first-round pick, second-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick in 2023, pending a physical.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Scarlett

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign TE Smythe

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed tight end Durham Smythe.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign S Redwine

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed safety Sheldrick Redwine.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR Sherfield

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Roberts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Mostert

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Raheem Mostert as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign CB Crossen

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Keion Crossen as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Giants.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR Wilson Jr.

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign QB Bridgewater

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as an unrestricted free agent from Denver.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Edmonds

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Chase Edmonds as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona.
Advertising