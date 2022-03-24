Roster Moves: Dolphins Release G/T Jesse Davis and WR Allen Hurns

Davis has played in 80 NFL games with 72 starts, all for the Dolphins. He joined Miami's practice squad on Nov. 22, 2016 and spent five seasons with the team, playing all 920 offensive snaps in 2018. Davis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent out of Idaho with Seattle on May 2, 2015.

Hurns has played in 82 career games with 56 starts, totaling 241 career receptions for 3,380 yards (14.0 avg.) and 25 touchdowns. He joined the Dolphins on July 26, 2019 and played in 14 games with seven starts for Miami that season before opting out of the 2020 campaign and missing the 2021 season due to injury. Hurns originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 13, 2014. He's a Miami native and attended Carol City High School and the University of Miami.