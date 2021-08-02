Roster Moves: Dolphins Release OL Fluker

Fluker joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on April 20, 2021 and was placed on injured reserve on July 29, 2021. He has played in 108 NFL games with 96 starts. Fluker has played eight NFL seasons with stops in San Diego (2013-16), the N.Y. Giants (2017), Seattle (2018-19) and Baltimore (2020). He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (11th overall) by San Diego in the 2013 NFL Draft.