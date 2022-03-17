Roster Moves: Dolphins sign CB Crossen

Mar 17, 2022 at 05:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Keion Crossen as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Giants.

Crossen has played in 59 NFL games with four starts for four different teams. He's also played in five playoff games. Crossen spent one season with New England (2018), two with Houston (2019-20) and one with the N.Y. Giants (2021). During his career, he has totaled 51 career tackles (39 solo), one sack, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He's also recorded 35 special teams tackles (26 solo). Crossen was part of New England's championship season in 2018, winning Super Bowl LIII. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (243rd overall) by New England out of Western Carolina in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Keion Crossen CB 5-10 185 4/17/96 5 W. Carolina ’18 Garysburg, N.C. UFA, ‘22 (NYG)

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Mostert

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Raheem Mostert as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR Wilson Jr.

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign QB Bridgewater

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as an unrestricted free agent from Denver.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Edmonds

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Chase Edmonds as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign OL Williams

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Connor Williams as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign FB Ingold

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fullback Alec Ingold.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Eguavoen

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Sam Eguavoen.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Riley

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Duke Riley.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign DE Ogbah

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign WR Williams

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed wide receiver Preston Williams.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins place second-round tender on Needham

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham. 
Advertising