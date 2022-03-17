Roster Moves: Dolphins sign CB Crossen

Crossen has played in 59 NFL games with four starts for four different teams. He's also played in five playoff games. Crossen spent one season with New England (2018), two with Houston (2019-20) and one with the N.Y. Giants (2021). During his career, he has totaled 51 career tackles (39 solo), one sack, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He's also recorded 35 special teams tackles (26 solo). Crossen was part of New England's championship season in 2018, winning Super Bowl LIII. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (243rd overall) by New England out of Western Carolina in the 2018 NFL Draft.