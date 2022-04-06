Roster Moves: Dolphins sign Howard to contract extension

Howard was a second-round pick (38th overall) by Miami out of Baylor in the 2016 NFL Draft and is the longest tenured Dolphins player on the roster. He's earned three Pro Bowl selections (2018, 2020, 2021), two Dan Marino Team MVP awards (2018, 2020) and was named first-team All-Pro in 2020. Howard leads the NFL with 27 interceptions since he entered the league in 2016. His 27 interceptions are sixth in team history and eight shy of the team record (35, Jake Scott). Howard has played in 72 career games with 71 starts, totaling 241 tackles (187 solo), 2.0 sacks, 27 interceptions, 71 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also has three defensive touchdowns (two interceptions, one fumble return), two of which came during the 2021 season.