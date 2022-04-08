Roster Moves: Dolphins sign Morstead

Apr 08, 2022 at 02:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed punter Thomas Morstead as an unrestricted free agent from Atlanta.

Morstead has played 13 NFL seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2012. Morstead spent his first 12 years (2009-20) with New Orleans before playing for the N.Y. Jets and Atlanta in 2021. He's played in 204 career games and is one of just 11 NFL players to play in at least 200 games since 2009. He's also played in 15 playoff games and was New Orleans' punter as a rookie during their Super Bowl XLIV win. Morstead has totaled 737 career punts for 34,313 yards. He has a career gross average of 46.6 and a net average of 41.6. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (164th) by New Orleans out of SMU in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Thomas MorsteadP6-42253/8/8614SMU ’09Pearland, TexasUFA, ’22 (Atl.)

