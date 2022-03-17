Roster Moves: Dolphins sign OL Williams

Williams has played in 57 games with 51 starts over the past four seasons (2018-21) with Dallas. He has started 47 games at left guard, two at right guard, one at center and one as an extra offensive lineman. In 2021, Williams played in all 17 games and made 14 starts. He's also started three career playoff games. Williams originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (50th overall) by Dallas out of Texas in the 2018 NFL Draft.