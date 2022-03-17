Roster Moves: Dolphins sign QB Bridgewater

Bridgewater has played in 73 NFL games with 63 starts for four different teams during his career and started a playoff game for Minnesota in 2015. He spent four seasons in Minnesota (2014-17), two in New Orleans (2018-19), one in Carolina (2020) and one in Denver (2021). Bridgewater has passed for 14,437 yards in his career with 71 touchdowns and a 90.7 quarterback rating. He's also rushed for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year in 2014 and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2015. A Miami native, Bridgewater attended Northwestern High School before going to Louisville. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (32nd overall) by Minnesota in the 2014 NFL Draft.