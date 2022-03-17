Roster Moves: Dolphins sign QB Bridgewater

Mar 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as an unrestricted free agent from Denver.

Bridgewater has played in 73 NFL games with 63 starts for four different teams during his career and started a playoff game for Minnesota in 2015. He spent four seasons in Minnesota (2014-17), two in New Orleans (2018-19), one in Carolina (2020) and one in Denver (2021). Bridgewater has passed for 14,437 yards in his career with 71 touchdowns and a 90.7 quarterback rating. He's also rushed for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year in 2014 and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2015. A Miami native, Bridgewater attended Northwestern High School before going to Louisville. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (32nd overall) by Minnesota in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Teddy Bridgewater QB 6-2 215 11/10/92 9 Louisville ’14 Miami, Fla. UFA, ‘22 (Den.)

