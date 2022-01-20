Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign RB Doaks and DB Wilson to Reserve/Futures Contracts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Gerrid Doaks and defensive back Quincy Wilson to reserve/futures contracts.
Doaks was a seventh-round pick (244th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the entire 2021 season on Miami's practice squad. Doaks spent five seasons (2016-20) at the University of Cincinnati, where he played in 30 games with 12 starts. He started nine games as a senior in 2020, totaling 673 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns.
Wilson has spent five seasons in the NFL, appearing in 32 games with 11 starts for Indianapolis (2017-19) and the N.Y. Jets (2020). He missed the 2021 season on injured reserve with the N.Y. Giants. Wilson has totaled 61 career tackles (49 solo), two interceptions, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery. A Fort Lauderdale native, he played at the University of Florida and prepped at University School in Davie.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Gerrid Doaks
|RB
|5-11
|228
|6/9/98
|R
|Cincinnati '21
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|D7b, '21
|Quincy Wilson
|DB
|6-2
|193
|8/16/96
|5
|Florida '17
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|FA, '22