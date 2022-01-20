Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign RB Doaks and DB Wilson to Reserve/Futures Contracts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Gerrid Doaks and defensive back Quincy Wilson to reserve/futures contracts.

Doaks was a seventh-round pick (244th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the entire 2021 season on Miami's practice squad. Doaks spent five seasons (2016-20) at the University of Cincinnati, where he played in 30 games with 12 starts. He started nine games as a senior in 2020, totaling 673 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns.