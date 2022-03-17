Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Edmonds

Edmonds played his first four NFL seasons (2018-21) with Arizona, playing in 57 games with 15 starts. He's totaled 333 career carries for 1,551 yards (4.7 avg.) and nine touchdowns on the ground and added 128 catches for 921 yards (7.2 avg.) and five receiving touchdowns. Edmonds also has special teams experience, returning 21 career kickoffs for 465 yards (22.1 avg.) and totaling 13 special teams tackles (11 solo). He started one playoff game for Arizona in 2021. Edmonds originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (134th overall) by Arizona out of Fordham in the 2018 NFL Draft.