Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Mostert

Mar 17, 2022 at 05:30 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Raheem Mostert as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.

Mostert is in his second stint with the Dolphins after playing one game for the club as a rookie in 2015. He's played games for five different franchises over seven seasons – Miami (2015), Baltimore (2015), Cleveland (2015), Chicago (2016) and San Francisco (2016-21). Mostert's appeared in 59 career games with nine starts, totaling 284 carries for 1,610 yards (5.7 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 36 passes for 361 yards (10.0 avg.) and three touchdowns and returned 26 kickoffs for 648 yards (24.9 avg.). Mostert played in three playoff games for San Francisco when they won the NFC in 2019. His 220 rushing yards in the NFC Championship game vs. Green Bay are the second-most in a playoff game in NFL history. Mostert originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent out of Purdue when he signed with Philadelphia on May 2, 2015.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Raheem Mostert RB 5-10 205 4/9/92 8 Purdue ’15 New Smyrna Beach, Fla. UFA, ‘22 (SF)

