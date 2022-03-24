Roster Moves: Dolphins sign T Armstead

Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2018-20) and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2018. He was named New Orleans' recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award in 2020. Armstead spent the first nine seasons (2013-21) of his career with New Orleans, appearing in 97 games with 93 starts, all at left tackle. He has also started nine playoff games. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (75th overall) by New Orleans out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the 2013 NFL Draft.