Roster Moves: Dolphins sign T Armstead

Mar 24, 2022 at 01:48 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Terron Armstead as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.

Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2018-20) and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2018. He was named New Orleans' recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award in 2020. Armstead spent the first nine seasons (2013-21) of his career with New Orleans, appearing in 97 games with 93 starts, all at left tackle. He has also started nine playoff games. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (75th overall) by New Orleans out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Terron Armstead T 6-5 304 7/23/91 10 Ark. Pine-Bluff ’13 Cahokia, Ill. UFA, ’22 (NO)

