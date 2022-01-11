Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign WR Core, CB Davis, T Pankey, T Smith to Reserve/Futures Contracts

Jan 11, 2022 at 04:31 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Cody Core, cornerback Javaris Davis, tackle Adam Pankey and tackle Kion Smith to reserve/futures contracts.

Core joined the Dolphins' practice squad on Nov. 29, 2021 but did not appear in a game. He's played four NFL seasons – three with Cincinnati (2016-18) and one with the N.Y. Giants (2019) – appearing in 51 contests with seven starts. Core has recorded 33 career receptions for 388 yards (11.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (199th overall) by Cincinnati in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Davis has spent the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad. He made his NFL debut this season vs. Carolina on Nov. 28, 2021 and recorded two solo tackles and one pass defensed. Davis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on April 6, 2020.

Pankey was awarded to the Dolphins off waivers on Dec. 10, 2019 and has appeared in seven contests for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2019-21). He spent the entire 2021 campaign on Miami's practice squad and was elevated for the Week 16 win at New Orleans. Pankey also spent two seasons (2017-18) in Green Bay and has appeared in nine NFL games with one start. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on May 5, 2017.

Smith spent the entire 2021 season on Miami's practice squad but did not appear in a game. He spent the offseason program and training camp with Atlanta after he was signed as an undrafted college free agent on May 14, 2021. Smith earned first-team all-conference honors at Fayetteville State as a junior in 2019 before his 2020 college season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Cody Core WR 6-3 205 4/17/94 5 Mississippi '16 Auburn, Ala. FA, '21
Javaris Davis CB 5-8 183 12/26/96 1 Auburn '20 Jacksonville, Fla. Wai., '20 (KC)
Adam Pankey T 6-5 313 2/2/94 4 West Virginia '17 Hamilton, Ohio Wai., '19 (GB)
Kion Smith T 6-5 295 10/7/98 R Fayetteville St. '21 Lumberton, N.C. FA, '21

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Relieve Head Coach Brian Flores of His Duties

The Miami Dolphins announced today that head coach Brian Flores has been relieved of his duties. Flores completed his third season as head coach with a 24-25 record.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce 2021 Season Team Award Winners

The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2021 season. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, defensive back Jason McCourty earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, linebacker Elandon Roberts was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and linebacker Jaelan Phillips earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate 2 off Reserve/COVID-19 List, 2 off Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive tackle John Jenkins and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Dolphins also activated center Spencer Pulley and guard Durval Queiroz Neto off the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive lineman Adam Butler and safety Brandon Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also activated linebacker Brennan Scarlett off injured reserve. Miami elevated wide receiver Kirk Merritt and center Cameron Tom as COVID-19 replacements and defensive back Chris Milton as a standard elevation for Sunday's game. The Dolphins placed cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and safety Sheldrick Redwine on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate WR Wilson and G Kindley off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate 5 Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Place 1 on Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, offensive lineman Greg Mancz and linebacker Duke Riley off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed center Spencer Pulley on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place 4 on Reserve/COVID-19 List, 1 on Practice Squad/COVID-19 List, 2 on Practice Squad/Injured List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive lineman Adam Butler, defensive tackle John Jenkins, safety Brandon Jones and wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also placed guard Durval Queiroz Neto on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and running back Jordan Scarlett on the practice squad/injured list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate T Johnson, T Pankey, and RB Scarlett as COVID-19 Replacements

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Roderick Johnson, tackle Adam Pankey and running back Jordan Scarlett to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for tonight's game.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place G Kindley and WR Wilson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate WR Lewis and C Tom, Activate RB Doaks and Restore to Practice Squad, Sign C Pulley to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and center Cameron Tom to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for Monday's game. The team also activated running back Gerrid Doaks off the reserve/COVID-19 list and restored him to the practice squad and signed center Spencer Pulley to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place TE Carter, OL Mancz, and LB Riley on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tight end Cethan Carter, offensive lineman Greg Mancz and linebacker Duke Riley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Advertising