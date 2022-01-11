Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign WR Core, CB Davis, T Pankey, T Smith to Reserve/Futures Contracts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Cody Core, cornerback Javaris Davis, tackle Adam Pankey and tackle Kion Smith to reserve/futures contracts.

Core joined the Dolphins' practice squad on Nov. 29, 2021 but did not appear in a game. He's played four NFL seasons – three with Cincinnati (2016-18) and one with the N.Y. Giants (2019) – appearing in 51 contests with seven starts. Core has recorded 33 career receptions for 388 yards (11.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (199th overall) by Cincinnati in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Davis has spent the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad. He made his NFL debut this season vs. Carolina on Nov. 28, 2021 and recorded two solo tackles and one pass defensed. Davis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on April 6, 2020.

Pankey was awarded to the Dolphins off waivers on Dec. 10, 2019 and has appeared in seven contests for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2019-21). He spent the entire 2021 campaign on Miami's practice squad and was elevated for the Week 16 win at New Orleans. Pankey also spent two seasons (2017-18) in Green Bay and has appeared in nine NFL games with one start. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on May 5, 2017.