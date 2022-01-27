Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR DeVonte Dedmon to futures contract

Dedmon played the past two seasons (2019, 2021) for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League, catching 15 passes for 161 yards (10.7 avg.). He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021 after posting three return touchdowns – two punt returns and one kickoff return. Dedmon became the fastest player in CFL history to total five return touchdowns – three punt returns and two kickoff returns – by doing so in his 15th career game. Dedmon played collegiately at William & Mary, where he earned third-team All-CAA honors as a senior in 2018.