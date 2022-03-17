Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR Wilson Jr.

Wilson has played in 38 games with four starts over three seasons (2019-21) with Dallas. He also played in one playoff game in 2021. Wilson has totaled 67 career receptions for 837 yards (12.5 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He had the best season of his career in 2021, totaling career-highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (602) and touchdowns (six). He also has experience as a returner with 18 career punt returns for 69 yards (3.8 avg.) and three career kickoff returns for 64 yards (21.3 avg.). Wilson originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (208th overall) by Dallas out of Boise State in the 2018 NFL Draft.