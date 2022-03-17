Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR Wilson Jr.

Mar 17, 2022 at 04:30 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.

Wilson has played in 38 games with four starts over three seasons (2019-21) with Dallas. He also played in one playoff game in 2021. Wilson has totaled 67 career receptions for 837 yards (12.5 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He had the best season of his career in 2021, totaling career-highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (602) and touchdowns (six). He also has experience as a returner with 18 career punt returns for 69 yards (3.8 avg.) and three career kickoff returns for 64 yards (21.3 avg.). Wilson originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (208th overall) by Dallas out of Boise State in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR 6-2 200 11/20/95 5 Boise State ’18 Memphis, Tenn. UFA, ‘22 (Dal.)

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Mostert

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Raheem Mostert as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign CB Crossen

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Keion Crossen as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Giants.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign QB Bridgewater

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as an unrestricted free agent from Denver.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Edmonds

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Chase Edmonds as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign OL Williams

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Connor Williams as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign FB Ingold

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fullback Alec Ingold.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Eguavoen

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Sam Eguavoen.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Riley

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Duke Riley.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign DE Ogbah

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign WR Williams

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed wide receiver Preston Williams.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins place second-round tender on Needham

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham. 
Advertising