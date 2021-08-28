Roster Moves: Dolphins Trade for OL Mancz and Place LB Biegel on Injured Reserve

Aug 28, 2021 at 05:47 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz from Baltimorein exchange for a swap of undisclosed draft picks. The team also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve.

Mancz joined the Ravens practice squad on Jan. 12, 2021. He played in 58 games with 28 starts for Houston over six seasons (2015-20). Mancz originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015 after starting four seasons (2011-14) at Toledo.

Biegel was acquired by Miami in a trade with New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins in 2019 before missing the entire 2020 season due to injury. In Biegel's career, he has played in 38 games with 10 starts, making 67 tackles (33 solo), two sacks, one interception and one pass defensed. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Greg Mancz OL 6-4 302 4/23/92 7 Toledo '15 Cincinnati, Ohio T, '21 (Bal.)

