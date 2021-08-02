Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Cannella and TE Jackson, Activate WR Parker, Place WR Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Aug 02, 2021 at 10:54 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. The team also activated wide receiver DeVante Parker off the active/physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cannella was a three-year letterman (2017-19) at Auburn, where he caught 25 career passes for 330 yards (12.8 avg.) and five touchdowns. As a senior in 2019, Cannella had 10 receptions for 188 yards (18.8 avg.) and two scores. He transferred to Auburn from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College following the 2016 season.

Jackson was a two-year letterman (2018-19) at Grambling State, where he played in 19 games. He totaled nine career receptions for 79 yards (8.8 avg.). Jackson was a graduate transfer from Florida following the 2017 season. He appeared in nine games for the Gators from 2016-17.

Parker has played in 83 career games with 56 starts in six seasons (2015-20) with the Dolphins. His 4,212 career receiving yards are eighth in team history while his 298 receptions rank ninth. Parker played in 14 games with 11 starts for Miami in 2020, totaling 63 receptions for 793 yards (12.6 avg.) and four touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (14th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Williams has played in 16 games with 14 starts over two seasons (2019-20) with the Dolphins. He's totaled 50 career receptions for 716 yards (14.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns. Williams played in eight games with seven starts for the Dolphins in 2020, recording 18 catches for 288 yards (16.0 avg.) and four touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 9, 2019.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Sal Cannella TE 6-5 233 12/2/96 R Auburn '20 Schaumburg, Ill. FA, '21
Kalif Jackson TE 6-5 245 3/15/99 R Grambling St. '20 Jacksonville, Fla. FA, '21

