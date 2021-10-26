Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Redwine and RB Johnson, Place RB Brown and DB McCourty on IR

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Sheldrick Redwine off Carolina's practice squad and placed running back Malcolm Brown and defensive back Jason McCourty on injured reserve. The team also signed running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad.

Redwine has appeared in 29 NFL games with eight starts for Cleveland (2019-20) and the N.Y. Jets (2021). He's totaled 60 tackles (41 solo), 0.5 sacks, one interception and three passes defensed. He played in two playoff contests with one start for Cleveland in 2020. In his career, he's also totaled 15 special teams tackles (10 solo). Redwine originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by Cleveland in the 2019 NFL Draft. A Miami native, he played at Killian High School and the University of Miami.

Brown has played in seven games with three starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 33 carries for 125 yards (3.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He has three receptions for 10 yards (3.3 avg.). Brown has played in 77 NFL games over seven seasons – six with the Rams (2015-20) and one with the Dolphins (2021). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with St. Louis on May 8, 2015.

McCourty has played in seven games with four starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 21 tackles (10 solo) and two passes defensed. He's played in 173 NFL games with 141 starts for four different teams – Tennessee (2009-16), Cleveland (2017), New England (2018-20) and Miami. McCourty originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (203rd overall) by Tennessee in the 2009 NFL Draft.