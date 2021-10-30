Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 8

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Patrick Laird to the active roster. They have also elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Jamal Perry for Sunday's game.

Laird joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. He's played in 31 games with four starts, totaling 75 carries for 240 yards (3.2 avg.) and one touchdown. He's also caught 33 passes for 272 yards (8.2 avg.). Laird has spent the entire 2021 season on Miami's practice squad.

Biegel has played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins since joining the team in a trade from New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts, 57 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed in the 2019 season before missing the 2020 campaign due to injury. Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL Draft.