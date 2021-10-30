Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 8

Oct 30, 2021 at 01:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Patrick Laird to the active roster. They have also elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Jamal Perry for Sunday's game.

Laird joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. He's played in 31 games with four starts, totaling 75 carries for 240 yards (3.2 avg.) and one touchdown. He's also caught 33 passes for 272 yards (8.2 avg.). Laird has spent the entire 2021 season on Miami's practice squad.

Biegel has played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins since joining the team in a trade from New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts, 57 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed in the 2019 season before missing the 2020 campaign due to injury. Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Perry has played two games for Miami this season. He joined the team on Feb. 15, 2019 and has played in 29 games with seven starts, totaling 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed. Perry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017.

Patrick Laird 2021 Headshot

Patrick Laird

#32 RB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 197 lbs
  • College: Cal
Vince Biegel Headshot 2021

Vince Biegel

#47 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 246 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin
Jamal Perry 2021 Headshot

Jamal Perry

#33 CB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 182 lbs
  • College: Iowa State

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Presents $6.3M Contribution in Support of Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) presented a record breaking $6.3M contribution in support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, during an on-field halftime celebration on Sunday, Oct. 24.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign QB Dolegala to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice squad.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Arcade1Up Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Tastemakers LLC's Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins, designed to elevate the in-game experience at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Redwine and RB Johnson, Place RB Brown and DB McCourty on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Sheldrick Redwine off Carolina's practice squad and placed running back Malcolm Brown and defensive back Jason McCourty on injured reserve. The team also signed running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 7

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and waived quarterback Reid Sinnett. The team also elevated center Cameron Tom to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Solis Health Plans Announces Partnership with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

The three-year Official Partnership will include multiple brand activations, events, and entitlement rights.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Biegel to Practice Squad, Release LB Griffin

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the practice squad and released linebacker Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee Announces Programmatic Support for 2021 Season

The players will continue their support of the Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County Public Schools, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and Florida Memorial University. In total, the committee has raised more than $1.1M to support these programs in partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation and NFL Foundation.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate QB Tagovailoa, Elevate WR Ford and WR Merritt

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve. The team also elevated wide receiver Isaiah Ford and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Sokin signs Miami Dolphins as its first NFL partner

Global Payments Provider looks to grow brand in US with innovative marketing partnership.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Truist Announce Multi-Year Extension

The Miami Dolphins and Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced a multi-year extension of their existing partnership. As the Official Retail Bank of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Truist will work with the team to increase financial literacy services to underserved communities and present Football UNITES CommUNITY tailgates and Huddle for the Holidays.
Advertising