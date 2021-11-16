Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine. The team also signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to the practice squad and released defensive end Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.
Little was acquired from Carolina in a trade on Aug. 17, 2021 but has been inactive for all 10 games this season. He has played in 14 NFL games with six starts after spending two seasons (2019-20) in Carolina. Little originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (37th overall) by Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Redwine was signed by Miami on Oct. 26, 2021 but has been inactive for three games. He spent time earlier this season on the Carolina and N.Y. Jets' practice squads and appeared in two contests with the Jets, making three tackles (two solo) and three special teams stops (two solo). Redwine also spent two seasons (2018-19) with Cleveland. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by Cleveland in the 2019 NFL Draft.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Andrew Billings
|DT
|6-1
|328
|3/6/95
|5
|Baylor '16
|Waco, Texas
|FA, '21