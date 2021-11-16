Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine. The team also signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to the practice squad and released defensive end Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.

Little was acquired from Carolina in a trade on Aug. 17, 2021 but has been inactive for all 10 games this season. He has played in 14 NFL games with six starts after spending two seasons (2019-20) in Carolina. Little originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (37th overall) by Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft.