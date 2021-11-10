Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place OL Mancz on IR, Sign C Tom to Active Roster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed offensive lineman Greg Mancz on injured reserve and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster.

Mancz was acquired by Miami in a trade with Baltimore on Aug. 28, 2021. He's played in five games with four starts for the Dolphins this season, all coming at center. During his career, Mancz has played in 63 games with 32 starts. He's also appeared in five postseason games with two starts. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015.