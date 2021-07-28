Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign One, Place Four on Active/Physically Unable to Perform

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Tyler Marz and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams on the active/physically unable to perform list. They also placed tackle Larnel Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Marz has played in six NFL games with one start, all coming with Tennessee during the 2018 season. He has spent time on practice squads for Carolina (2019), Tennessee (2016-18) and the L.A. Chargers (2017) and also spent time on the Chargers' active roster in 2017. Marz originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 9, 2016.

Fluker joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on April 20, 2021. He has played in 108 NFL games with 96 starts. Fluker has played eight NFL seasons with stops in San Diego (2013-16), the N.Y. Giants (2017), Seattle (2018-19) and Baltimore (2020). He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (11th overall) by San Diego in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Parker has played in 83 career games with 56 starts in six seasons (2015-20) with the Dolphins. His 4,212 career receiving yards are eighth in team history while his 298 receptions rank ninth. Parker played in 14 games with 11 starts for Miami in 2020, totaling 63 receptions for 793 yards (12.6 avg.) and four touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (14th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Roberts joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020 and played in 13 games with 11 starts last season. He totaled 61 tackles (33 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Roberts has played in 73 career games with 44 starts. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by New England in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Williams has played in 16 games with 14 starts over two seasons (2019-20) with the Dolphins. He's totaled 50 career receptions for 716 yards (14.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns. Williams played in eight games with seven starts for the Dolphins in 2020, recording 18 catches for 288 yards (16.0 avg.) and four touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 9, 2019.