Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign One, Place Four on Active/Physically Unable to Perform

Jul 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Tyler Marz and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams on the active/physically unable to perform list. They also placed tackle Larnel Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Marz has played in six NFL games with one start, all coming with Tennessee during the 2018 season. He has spent time on practice squads for Carolina (2019), Tennessee (2016-18) and the L.A. Chargers (2017) and also spent time on the Chargers' active roster in 2017. Marz originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 9, 2016.

Fluker joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on April 20, 2021. He has played in 108 NFL games with 96 starts. Fluker has played eight NFL seasons with stops in San Diego (2013-16), the N.Y. Giants (2017), Seattle (2018-19) and Baltimore (2020). He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (11th overall) by San Diego in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Parker has played in 83 career games with 56 starts in six seasons (2015-20) with the Dolphins. His 4,212 career receiving yards are eighth in team history while his 298 receptions rank ninth. Parker played in 14 games with 11 starts for Miami in 2020, totaling 63 receptions for 793 yards (12.6 avg.) and four touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (14th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Roberts joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020 and played in 13 games with 11 starts last season. He totaled 61 tackles (33 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Roberts has played in 73 career games with 44 starts. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by New England in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Williams has played in 16 games with 14 starts over two seasons (2019-20) with the Dolphins. He's totaled 50 career receptions for 716 yards (14.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns. Williams played in eight games with seven starts for the Dolphins in 2020, recording 18 catches for 288 yards (16.0 avg.) and four touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 9, 2019.

Coleman was a seventh-round pick (231st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was a four-year letterman (2017-20) and three-year starter at Massachusetts, where he played in all 40 games with 29 starts, including 16 at left tackle and 13 at right tackle. He earned second-team All-Independent honors as a senior in 2020.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Tyler Marz G 6-7 315 9/9/92 3 Wisconsin '16 Springfield, Minn. FA, '21

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign G Reynolds and Place OL Fluker on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Ross Reynolds and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign T Liam Eichenberg

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Liam Eichenberg
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health Highlights Cultural History of Miami

Tours conducted in Partnership with HistoryMiami Museum and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Carson Meier, Waive TE Jibri Blount

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Carson Meier and waived tight end Jibri Blount with an injury settlement.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Hunter Long

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Hunter Long. He was selected in the third round (81st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Jevon Holland

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed safety Jevon Holland. He was selected in the second round (36th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Shaquem Griffin and CB Cre'Von LeBlanc

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc. The team waived defensive end Nick Coe and long snapper Rex Sunahara.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Local Miami High School Chosen to Receive Athletic Training Donation from Medco in Partnership With Cramer and PFATS

The Miami Dolphins select Miami Norland Senior High School for the 2021 High School Initiative donation from Medco Sports Medicine.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Unveil State-of-the-Art Baptist Health Training Complex

The best-in-class venue was meticulously planned to create a contemporary, welcoming training environment for coaches, players, and staff.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign T Timon Parris

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Timon Parris
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign WR Isaiah Ford, Waive S Brian Cole and C Tyler Gauthier

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and waived safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier
Advertising