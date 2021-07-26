Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Carson Meier, Waive TE Jibri Blount

Jul 26, 2021 at 06:22 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Carson Meier and waived tight end Jibri Blount with an injury settlement.

Meier started one game for Atlanta in 2019. He spent training camp in 2020 with the Falcons and had multiple stints on Atlanta's active roster in 2019. Meier originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on April 28, 2019. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 at Oklahoma. 

Blount was signed by Miami on May 6, 2021 after his basketball career at North Carolina Central where he earned MEAC Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2019-20. Blount started 31 games that season, leading the conference in minutes per game (36.8) and steals per game (2.2). He was third in the MEAC in scoring (19.2 points per game), third in rebounding (9.5) and fifth in field goal percentage (52.5).

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Carson Meier TE 6-5 254 6/29/95 2 Oklahoma '19 Tulsa, Okla. FA, '21

