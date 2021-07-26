Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Hunter Long

Long was a three-year letterman (2018-20) at Boston College, where he played in 36 games with 14 starts. He totaled 89 career receptions for 1,297 yards (14.6 avg.) and nine touchdowns. As a junior in 2020, Long started all 11 games and totaled 57 receptions for 685 yards (12.0 avg.) and five touchdowns. His 57 receptions led all FBS tight ends and his 685 yards were second. Long earned second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors in 2020.